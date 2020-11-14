National Bank Financial Trims Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) Target Price to C$2.25

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KEL. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cormark lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. CIBC upgraded Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.50.

Get Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.00.

In other news, Director David John Wilson bought 95,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$138,475.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,036,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,452,330.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,266,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,746,200.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.