National Bank Financial Weighs in on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) in a report released on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$25.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of HDI opened at C$24.71 on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.40 and a 52-week high of C$29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.15. The stock has a market cap of $527.29 million and a PE ratio of 14.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.39%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

