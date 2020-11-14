National Bank Financial Weighs in on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V)’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XBC. TD Securities set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a research report on Tuesday. M Partners lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.80.

Shares of XBC opened at C$5.53 on Thursday. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.74 and a 52 week high of C$5.82. The firm has a market cap of $425.59 million and a P/E ratio of -115.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$19.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.74 million.

In related news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,233,000.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

