National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) and Positive Physicians (OTCMKTS:PPHI) Head to Head Analysis

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) and Positive Physicians (OTCMKTS:PPHI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National General and Positive Physicians’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General $5.18 billion 0.75 $348.07 million $2.75 12.40 Positive Physicians $27.97 million 1.67 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A

National General has higher revenue and earnings than Positive Physicians.

Profitability

This table compares National General and Positive Physicians’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General 8.70% 19.94% 4.78% Positive Physicians -2.22% -0.74% -0.35%

Risk & Volatility

National General has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positive Physicians has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.8% of National General shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Positive Physicians shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of National General shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for National General and Positive Physicians, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National General 0 4 0 0 2.00 Positive Physicians 0 0 0 0 N/A

National General presently has a consensus target price of $30.25, indicating a potential downside of 11.26%. Given National General’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe National General is more favorable than Positive Physicians.

Summary

National General beats Positive Physicians on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage; and homeowners insurance products consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners. It also provides small business automobile insurance products, which covers liability and physical damage caused by light-to-medium duty commercial vehicles; motorcycle insurance products for various types of motorcycles, golf carts, and all-terrain vehicles; and lender-placed insurance products, including fire, home, and flood products, as well as collateral protection insurance and guaranteed asset protection products for automobiles. It sells its products through retail store fronts, web/mobile, phone contact centers, and kiosks; and agents and affinity partners. The company's Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products, such as accident/AD&D coverage in the event of bodily injury or death due to accidental means; hospital indemnity; short-term medical plans; cancer/critical illness policies; stop loss programs; medicare supplement insurance policies; basic dental coverage; and life insurance products for individuals. It sells its products through agents, managing general underwriters, employers, Internet; and directly. The company was formerly known as American Capital Acquisition Corporation. National General Holdings Corp. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Positive Physicians

Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Positive Physicians Insurance Company, provides medical malpractice insurance. The company underwrites claims-made, claims-made plus, tail, and occurrence-based medical professional liability coverage for physicians, corporations, medical groups, clinics, and allied healthcare providers. It sells its medical professional liability insurance products through approximately 93 retail producers in the territories of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Delaware, Maryland, South Carolina, and Michigan. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

