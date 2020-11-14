Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) will release its Q3 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 16th. Analysts expect Natural Gas Services Group to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.17. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

NYSE:NGS opened at $10.40 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $140.08 million, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.15.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.