NatWest Group plc (NWG.L)’s (NWG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 155 ($2.03).

LON:NWG opened at GBX 147.50 ($1.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.72. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.41. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 150.15 ($1.96).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

