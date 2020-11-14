Ned D. Segal Sells 7,000 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $302,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $336,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $269,850.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Ned D. Segal sold 17,216 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $698,625.28.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $43.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.65. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $52.93. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 2,967,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $88,411,000 after buying an additional 1,922,369 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at about $41,148,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Twitter by 120.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,256,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $80,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,738 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Twitter by 173.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Twitter by 4,481.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,199,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

