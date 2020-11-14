Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) Given a €76.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.50 ($71.18) target price on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.39 ($74.58).

Get Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) alerts:

ETR NEM opened at €64.00 ($75.29) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €62.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 75.23. Nemetschek SE has a fifty-two week low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a fifty-two week high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About Nemetschek SE (NEM.F)

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.