Nesco Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (NASDAQ:NSCO)

Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSCO) – Stock analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nesco in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Colliers Secur. analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Nesco in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nesco from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NSCO opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. Nesco has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Nesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nesco by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,504 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty equipment rental solutions. It operates through the Equipment Rental and Sales (ERS); and Parts, Tools, and Accessories (PTA) segments. The ERS segment offers specialty equipment rental solutions to customers including electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors.

