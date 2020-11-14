Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Oppenheimer

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at $8.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.26 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.14.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.14. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $1,988,035.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,087.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

