News (NASDAQ:NWS) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.69

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 510653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in News by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in News by 387.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in News by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 10.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWS)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

