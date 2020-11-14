NexgenRx Inc. (NXG.V) (CVE:NXG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Shares of NexgenRx Inc. (NXG.V) (CVE:NXG) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 326000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $11.19 million and a PE ratio of 22.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18.

NexgenRx Inc. (NXG.V) (CVE:NXG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.41 million for the quarter.

About NexgenRx Inc. (NXG.V) (CVE:NXG)

NexgenRx Inc administers, adjudicates, and pays drug, dental, and other extended health-care claims for the beneficiaries of health benefit plans in Canada. It offers prescription drug claims; dental claims; and claims for extended health benefits, as well as provides a health care spending account that offers an amount of money to an individual to pay for health or dental benefits.

