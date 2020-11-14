NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Trading Down 7.3% After Analyst Downgrade

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI)’s share price dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after ATB Capital lowered their price target on the stock from C$27.00 to C$22.00. The stock traded as low as C$16.60 and last traded at C$16.83. Approximately 222,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 356,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.16.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFI. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.28.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

