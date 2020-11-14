Nicholas N. Jr. Scott Purchases 1,000 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $19,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,038 shares in the company, valued at $328,833.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CCNE stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. CNB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $311.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 120.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 427.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in CNB Financial by 36.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CNB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCNE. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

