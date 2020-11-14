NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NIKE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.26.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE opened at $128.28 on Wednesday. NIKE has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.27. The firm has a market cap of $201.38 billion, a PE ratio of 76.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 776,276 shares of company stock valued at $96,901,137 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.8% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $6,769,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $4,175,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.