NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,749,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,437 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.72% of NiSource worth $60,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $99,929.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,947.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NI. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NiSource stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

