Niu Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 13,480 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,301% compared to the typical volume of 962 call options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth $7,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 329,351 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 7,152.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 225,365 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 206,755 shares in the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIU stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.83. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.55 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

