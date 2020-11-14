Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,772.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,198.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,816.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,573.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,495.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

