Nord/LB Analysts Give Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) a €140.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €152.16 ($179.01).

FRA HNR1 opened at €146.00 ($171.76) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €130.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €142.53. Hannover Rück SE has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

