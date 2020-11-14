Northcoast Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Papa John’s International in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.71. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.41.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $80.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $102.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.90.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 710.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

