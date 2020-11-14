Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Up 13.1%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) shares rose 13.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 10,905,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 8,608,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

NAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.23.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 149.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 82,298 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 465,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 47.8% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 21,591,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985,536 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the third quarter worth $364,000.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.