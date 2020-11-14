Novacyt S.A. (NCYT.L) (LON:NCYT) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Novacyt S.A. (NCYT.L) (LON:NCYT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $790.00, but opened at $850.00. Novacyt S.A. (NCYT.L) shares last traded at $834.00, with a volume of 1,145,402 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Edwin Snape purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 715 ($9.34) per share, for a total transaction of £7,722 ($10,088.84).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 829.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 437.65. The company has a market cap of $409.63 million and a P/E ratio of -33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.41.

About Novacyt S.A. (NCYT.L) (LON:NCYT)

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate and Diagnostics, and Molecular Products segments.

