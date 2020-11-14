Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis stock opened at $86.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.08. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

