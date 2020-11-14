Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Novartis from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.08. The company has a market capitalization of $197.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Novartis by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,675,000 after buying an additional 965,770 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,492,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,686,000 after buying an additional 431,326 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,215,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,827,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,023,000 after buying an additional 292,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,404,000. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

