Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUMG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 37,437 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

BATS NUMG opened at $46.61 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.