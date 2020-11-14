NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NUVSF. CIBC cut their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.12.

Shares of NUVSF stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

