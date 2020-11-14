Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Shares Gap Down to $10.25

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $9.49. Oasis Midstream Partners shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 789 shares trading hands.

OMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $319.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 2.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.83%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.34%.

About Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.