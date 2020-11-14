Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives $219.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $221.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Okta has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $251.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.11 and its 200 day moving average is $203.72. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.47, for a total transaction of $10,223,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,685,586.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $3,884,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 355,679 shares of company stock valued at $79,222,487. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 2,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Okta by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

