OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for OncoCyte in a report released on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OncoCyte’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

OCX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on OncoCyte from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OncoCyte from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. OncoCyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $1.74 on Thursday. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 87.5% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 294.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 10.7% in the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 292,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares during the period.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also developes DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

