OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Shares Down 13.1% Following Weak Earnings

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) dropped 13.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 1,103,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,258,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 181.57% and a negative net margin of 532.22%.

OPGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of OpGen from $5.00 to $5.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OpGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OpGen stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of OpGen worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

OpGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

