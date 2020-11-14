Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.19.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

AUPH opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.10. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 48,648.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $104,000. 46.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

