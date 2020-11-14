OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for OptimizeRx in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OPRX. Roth Capital increased their price target on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $368.06 million, a P/E ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,705.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,688,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,132,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,234,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,519,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 1,818.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 80,992 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

