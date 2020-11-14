OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen Sells 8,000 Shares

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,204.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $46.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 7.28. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.98 million, a PE ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. Equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KIDS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OrthoPediatrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,267,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 99,983 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter worth $1,258,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter worth $2,343,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 12.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.