Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

Shares of OSMT opened at $5.89 on Thursday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $303.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.54 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 73.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 291.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.