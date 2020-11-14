Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) & Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Financial Survey

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Ovintiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Bonanza Creek Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ovintiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bonanza Creek Energy and Ovintiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy $313.22 million 1.48 $67.07 million $3.24 6.85 Ovintiv $6.73 billion 0.43 $234.00 million $3.29 3.36

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Bonanza Creek Energy. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bonanza Creek Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bonanza Creek Energy and Ovintiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83 Ovintiv 2 14 5 0 2.14

Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.17%. Ovintiv has a consensus price target of $12.51, suggesting a potential upside of 13.03%. Given Bonanza Creek Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bonanza Creek Energy is more favorable than Ovintiv.

Profitability

This table compares Bonanza Creek Energy and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy 17.03% 4.09% 3.33% Ovintiv -56.12% 3.58% 1.58%

Volatility and Risk

Bonanza Creek Energy has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 4.09, suggesting that its share price is 309% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy beats Ovintiv on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Eagle Ford in south Texas, Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Duvernay in west central Alberta, Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke in offshore Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

