Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,742 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.22% of Owens Corning worth $16,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,361. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Shares of OC opened at $71.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 19th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

