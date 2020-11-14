Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.80.

Several research firms have commented on OYST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of OYST stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $625.23 million and a P/E ratio of -2.21. Oyster Point Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.11. On average, research analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OYST. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 96.9% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,909,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after buying an additional 939,882 shares in the last quarter. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $16,433,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,199,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,489,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 97,494 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

