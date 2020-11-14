Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Stake Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,852 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $16,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,834,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,844,000 after buying an additional 607,517 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 715.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,685,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $33.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08.

