Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (BKM.V) (CVE:BKM) Shares Gap Down to $1.69

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (BKM.V) (CVE:BKM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.69, but opened at $1.50. Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (BKM.V) shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 500 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $38.56 million and a PE ratio of -26.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.83.

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (BKM.V) (CVE:BKM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (BKM.V) Company Profile (CVE:BKM)

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interest in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

