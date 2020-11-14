PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216,278 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.88% of PacWest Bancorp worth $17,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PACW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $23.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $39.39.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

