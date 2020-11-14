Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 16th. Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Palo Alto Networks has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.32-1.35 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.32-1.35 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $258.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.97. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $275.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of -94.07 and a beta of 1.17.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $281.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.97.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $324,643.02. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 133,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,549,506.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,134 shares of company stock worth $12,035,563 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

