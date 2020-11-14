Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 897 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 771.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR opened at $246.13 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $118.99 and a one year high of $258.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.25.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

