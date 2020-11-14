Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $212,000 in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 46,693 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 359,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,987,000 after buying an additional 124,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

HLI stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.70. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $275.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 4,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $324,083.11. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,083.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,965 shares of company stock worth $453,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

