Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QDEL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Quidel by 465.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Quidel during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Quidel during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Quidel by 73.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QDEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.99 per share, for a total transaction of $874,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,764,466.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.83, for a total transaction of $3,239,071.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $5,494,082 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $198.65 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $60.27 and a 12-month high of $306.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.77.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.30 million. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 276.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

