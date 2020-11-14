Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 19.3% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.13.

TRV stock opened at $134.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.14. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $141.87. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

