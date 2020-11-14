Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 568 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 458.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.63.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $114.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.09. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $168.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

