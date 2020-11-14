Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PKIUF. CIBC upped their target price on Parkland from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Parkland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parkland from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Parkland from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Parkland from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKIUF opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.56. Parkland has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

