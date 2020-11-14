Peel Hunt Lowers J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) to Hold

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of J D Wetherspoon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of JDWPF stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 09, 2020, it operated 875 pubs and 50 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

