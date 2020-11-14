Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Pentair by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,441,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,081 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 3,427.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 663,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,214,000 after acquiring an additional 644,896 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at $21,897,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 70.4% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,605,000 after buying an additional 474,100 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 194.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 644,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after buying an additional 425,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR opened at $52.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.77 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $526,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pentair from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

