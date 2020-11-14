Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $299,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick T. Hagerty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $365,400.00.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 49.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,871,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $579,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552,514 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,759 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,222,280 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $356,156,000 after buying an additional 777,563 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,359,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth approximately $16,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

